The preliminary investigation division of the MIA division for Obninsk is investigating the criminal case initiated on the grounds of the crime stipulated by Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen or a person without citizenship at the residential premises in the Russian Federation.”

According to the law enforcement officers, a resident of the science city fictitiously registered sixty-four citizens of three CIS republics in one of the apartments in a residential building. An inspection showed that none of these persons actually lived at this address. Moreover, the police officers believe that the defendant received money for his services.

The investigation is ongoing.