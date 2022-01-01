In the course of operational activities in Balashovsky district of the Saratov Region, economic security officers revealed and documented the fact of bribetaking by an employee of a healthcare facility for illegal actions related to forging a certificate of vaccination for a citizen and entering the relevant information in the regional segment of the information resource without actual vaccination performed.

Based on the identified fact, the investigative division for the city of Balashov of the investigative administration of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Saratov Region initiated a criminal case in respect of the suspect on the grounds of a crime under Part 3 of Article 290 of the Criminal Code.

Currently the police is working to establish ample circumstances of the offence and to consolidate the evidence. The criminal case investigation is still underway.