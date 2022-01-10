Today, on January 10, 2022, federal laws amending the Criminal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure of the Russian Federation came into force.

Thus, in accordance with Federal Law No. 458-FZ, the Criminal Code was supplemented by Article 2642 “Violation of traffic rules by a person subjected to administrative penalty and deprived of the right to operate motor vehicles”, which establishes a liability for persons deprived of the right to operate motor vehicles for exceeding the speed limit of a vehicle or for driving into the lane intended for oncoming traffic and who continue to commit similar offenses.

The factual circumstance for the application of the new corpus delicti will be the existence of an administrative penalty in the form of deprivation of the right to drive a vehicle for offenses stipulated under Part 7 of Article 12.9 (repeated speeding) or Part 5 of Article 12.15 (repeated driving into the lane intended for oncoming traffic) of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation.

The criminal liability arises regardless of what offense is committed subsequently - exceeding the speed limit by more than 60 km/h or driving into the oncoming traffic lane.

Another prerequisite for the application of Article 2642 of the Russian Criminal Code is that police officers directly identify the offence. Offences recorded by dedicated technical means operating in automatic mode are not applicable for the purpose of Article 2642 of the Criminal Code.

Part two of Article 2642 of the Criminal Code establishes a liability for persons who have a criminal record under this article.

The maximum punishment stipulated in part one of the law is imprisonment for up to two years, in part two - up to three years.

Investigation of crimes under Article 2642 of the Russian Criminal Code is assigned to the authority of the initial inquiry officers.

The federal law also introduces legal and technical amendments to Articles 31 and 150 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of the Russian Federation.

Also today, Federal Law No. 500-FZ “On Amendments to the Code of Criminal Procedure of the Russian Federation” came into force, detailing the mechanism and conditions of placement of persons retained in custody in a medical institution providing inpatient psychiatric care.

In particular, Article 435 of the CCP RF has been revised to provide the procedure and grounds for extending the period of stay of these persons in a medical institution, the introduction of restrictive requirements to the regime of their detention, as well as to the rights granted to these persons in the course of application of this procedural measure.

Federal Law No. 501-FZ “On Amendments to the Code of Criminal Procedure of the Russian Federation” supplements the Code of Criminal Procedure with provisions that allow the investigator (interrogator) to conduct interrogations, confrontations of witnesses, and lineups using video-conferencing systems in compliance with the basic rules of criminal investigation and considering the particularities of interrogation of minors.

Article 1891 of the CCP RF regulates the procedure and specific features of these procedural actions, including the technical requirements, issue of a written instruction to organize the participation of persons in the proceedings, as well as subsequent sending of a report on the investigative action conducted by videoconferencing to the body conducting the preliminary investigation for inclusion in the criminal case file.