“Specialists of the Economic Security and Anti-Corruption Authority of the MIA General Administration for the Rostov Region detained a native of the Krasnodar Region. He is suspected of illegal harvesting and storage of fish for the purpose of processing and further sale without proper labeling.

It was preliminarily discovered that an owner of a private shop in Volgodonsky district of the Rostov Region used illegally caught fish as a raw material. After processing, the goods of criminal origin were sold to intermediaries.

Police officers, together with representatives of the regional administrations of the Russian FSS, Federal Service for Veterinary Phytosanitary Surveillance and Federal Agency for Fishery, conducted searches at the warehouse. They found more than five thousand of shemaya fish, listed in the Red Book of the Rostov Region, as well as more than seven thousands of undersized pikeperch, prohibited for fishing in the territory of our country. 26.5 tons of zanthe and silver carp were also withdrawn from illegal turnover.

In total, the police officers seized seventy-five tons of fish. The illegal activities caused damage totaling in about thirty million rubles.

Criminal cases were instituted with regard to the suspect on the grounds of crimes under part 4 of Article 171.1 and part 3 of Article 256 of the Russian Criminal Code. A preventive measure was established in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

The investigation is directed to fact-finding circumstances of criminal case and the identification of the citizens involved,” said the official Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.