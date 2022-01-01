Investigators of the unit of the Investigative Department of the MIA Administration for the Tomsk region completed an investigation of criminal cases against two Tomsk residents: a 63-year-old man and his 30-year-old son, accused of committing crimes under Parts 3 and 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, Parts 3 and 4 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, and Part 1 of Article 236 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

These facts were revealed and documented in the course of collection of live investigative information by officers of the Economic Security and Anti-Corruption Administration of the regional MIA Administration.

According to the investigation, between January and December 2017, the 63-year-old man, who was the Chairman of the Board of a consumer association, gave illegal instructions to obtain money from the cash register of the association in the amount exceeding 2.7 million rubles, which he embezzled; between July and October 2018, he also sold a building belonging to one of the members of the consumer association. He stole the proceeds of the sale in the amount of 400 thousand rubles and used them at his own discretion.

Between December 2018 and October 2020, he purchased three passenger cars for personal use with credit funds. In doing so, he instructed the employees of the accounting department to make monthly transfers of money to pay for car loans. These actions resulted in the embezzlement of money entrusted to him in excess of 3.8 million rubles.

Between April and August 2018, acting in collusion with his son, he sold 5 items of equipment belonging to the consumer association he was chairing. The suspect embezzled the proceeds from the sale in the part exceeding 1.4 million rubles.

Between February 2018 and April 2019, the second suspect, being a director of a coffee shop, instructed his subordinates to take cashless payments from the coffee shop customers by transferring funds to a bank account belonging to him. The malefactor embezzled over 370 thousand rubles received during this period. Being dismissed from the position of the director, the suspect concealed the fact of his dismissal from workers of the coffee shop. Thus, between April 2019 and July 2020, he managed to steal more than 680,000 rubles that were deposited to his account. Between May and June 2020, the 30-year-old suspect, being a director of a market, failed to ensure compliance with the requirements of sanitary and epidemiological legislation, which led to a mass infection of people with coronavirus.

At present, the criminal case file together with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been sent to the Leninsky District Court of Tomsk for consideration on the merits.