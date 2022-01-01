The Syumsinskoye police station received information from the forestry employees concerning illegal felling of 25 spruces in the forest area of the water protection zone. The damage to the forestry amounted to 4,982,000 rubles. Investigators of the Uvinsky Intermunicipal Division of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs instituted criminal proceedings under Part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation ‘Illegal cutting of forest plantations on an especially large scale’.

In the course of the investigative activities, the police officers identified the person involved in the commission of the unlawful act. He turned out to be a 47-year-old previously convicted resident of Syumsinskiy district. It was established that the suspect carried out the illegal felling on his own, then used a rented vehicle to take the trees out of the forest and sold them to a sawmill. He spent the money for his personal needs.

The crime is punishable by imprisonment for up to seven years.