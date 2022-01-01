In the course of operational and investigative activities, specialists of the Perm Line Department of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for Transport revealed that a fake certificate of vaccination against a new coronavirus infection was provided by an employee of a transport company.

The policemen established that a 49-year-old resident of Vereshchagino city, Perm Krai, provided a forged COVID-19 vaccination certificate at his place of work at one of the railway transport companies.

Currently the investigators of the Perm Line Department of the Russian MIA for Transport instituted criminal proceedings against the malefactor on the grounds of the crime stipulated in Part 5 of Article 327 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.