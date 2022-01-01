Today the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Police General Vladimir Kolokoltsev held a videoconference with participation of the executive staff of the Ministry to present his Deputy - Police Lieutenant-General Alexander Kravchenko, as well as the Minister of Internal Affairs for the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, Police Lieutenant-General Andrey Sergeev, and the Chief of the MIA General Administration for the Chelyabinsk Region, Police Lieutenant-General Mikhail Skokov. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the decrees on their appointment at the end of December 2021.

The head of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that Alexander Kravchenko began his service in the police more than forty years ago as a regular militiaman. He worked in the criminal investigation units for more than ten years; then he was appointed head of one of the district departments in Rostov-on-Don, the regional Road Police, and later the criminal militia of the region. From 2008 until his assignment to the position of the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, he was the Chief of the MIA General Administration for the Volgograd Region.

“Alexander Nikolayevich has extensive managerial experience. He has acquired deep knowledge of the areas that he will now oversee at the federal level. First of all, he will be in charge of organizational and analytical work. His responsibilities will go beyond planning and following up on fulfilment of certain activities, without diminishing the importance of this task; he will also prepare conceptual proposals for further development of the system of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs,” emphasized the Minister.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev reminded that the main mission of the central office of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs was to provide procedural and hands-on assistance to colleagues in the field. Evaluation criteria should not force employees to achieve targets at any cost.

The head of the Ministry demanded well-considered and balanced decisions to be made concerning redistribution of staff. “In the previous years, we were focused on strengthening the territorial bodies at the district level in order to optimize the workload of employees working directly ‘in the field’. Time has shown that, given the limited resources, it was the right decision. We must continue to adhere to this principle.”

Alexander Kravchenko will be also entrusted with managing the activities of the duty units. They are the first point of contact for the citizens and their professionalism is crucial in many respects, including disclosure of crimes ‘in hot pursuit’.

The Minister drew attention to the importance of consistent control over the state of records, in-depth study of materials, compliance with statutory deadlines, and proper collection of evidence.

These tasks are closely related to operations of the forensic units, which Alexander Kravchenko was also entrusted to supervise. This is one of the most knowledge-intensive services of the Ministry. “For instance, computer forensics is being increasingly introduced into the daily practices of the police. Given the changes in the crime structure, it will only become more and more relevant,” said Vladimir Kolokoltsev. “We must be duly prepared. I mean, inter alia, the training of specialists and purchase of the necessary equipment.”

The Minister of Internal Affairs established the priorities for the new heads of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for RNO-Alania and the MIA General Administration for the Chelyabinsk Region, who were appointed by rotation. Andrey Sergeev and Mikhail Skokov have career paths that are in many ways similar: they had started out as ordinary militiamen, became district inspectors, and devoted many years of service to the criminal investigation, including organized crime control.

“For Mikhail Ivanovich, the Chelyabinsk General Administration is the third territorial body that he heads. For Andrey Fyodorovich, the Republican Ministry is the fourth. Their vast experience and established competence will be a cornerstone to solving the problems arising in the new environment. In the meantime, peculiarities of the constituent territories should also be taken into account,” said the Minister.

The Russian Minister of the Internal Affairs made note of the steady positive momentum in the North Ossetian and Chelyabinsk police performance across a number of areas, including the implementation of the regional law enforcement programs, and instructed to focus on the priority tasks. “First of all, we need to improve the level of security of personal and property rights of citizens. The key here is to make additional efforts to solve crimes, including those committed in the previous years.”

According to Vladimir Kolokoltsev, both constituent territories should rely more on the use of technology and video surveillance, as well as involve volunteer citizen patrols to a greater extent. Moreover, the MIA General Administration for the Chelyabinsk Region needs to tighten control over the stay of foreign nationals and the legality of their employment activities. The Ministry of Internal Affairs for RNO-Alania should cooperate with representatives of stakeholder federal and regional authorities to reduce the number of accidents on the roads of the Republic.

The head of the Ministry wished the appointed executives every success in their service.