At the end of December 2021, the report room of the MIA of Russia Division for Takhtamukaisky District received a report on monetary funds and jewelry being stolen from an orthodox church located in the Enem settlement of Takhtamukaisky District.

The thief’s spoils were 30 thousand rubles, and gold and silver items that were left by the worshippers as gifts.

On arrival at the site, officers of the operational investigative group, including the forensic experts, carried out thorough examination and found that the offender got in the church premise by way of damaging the metal door lock.

Criminal investigation officers without delay arranged for taking a set of high priority measures. The head of the Republican MIA took the daily control over the Internal Affairs Division officers’ activities carried out to solve this daring theft.

Later on the police were provided with the information that a previously convicted 58-year-old resident of the Krasnodar Territory might be implicated in the theft. To detain such person, the detectives visited the territory jointly with the officers of Rosgvardia Republican Administration.

Based on the fact of the theft, a criminal case was instituted by the Investigative Unit of the MIA of Russia Division for Takhtamukaisky District.

The police managed to seize a part of the stolen things. It was also established that the suspect had sold the remaining things in several pawn broker's shops located outside Adygeya. Currently, the activities aimed at the return of those things are being carried out.

Some days ago, Takhtamukaisky District Court upheld a motion filed by the investigators and chose for the man a preventive measure in the form of arrest for the period of two months. He is held in custody now.

According to the information available, since the beginning of December 2021 the suspect has been on the federal wanted list for committing a number of similar crimes in the Krasnodar Territory, for which reason cooperation was established with colleagues from the Territory police.

Today, on the eve of one of the greatest Eastern Orthodox holidays, Oleg Bezsmelnitsyn, the head of the MIA for Adygeya, has spoken on the phone with His Grace Tikhon, the Archbishop of Maikop and Adygeya Eparchy.

The Minister congratulated the Archbishop and all Orthodox Christian residents of Adygeya on the holiday and informed them on some details of theft solving, which takes on particular significance on the eve of the religious holiday.

Oleg Bezsmelnitsyn has emphasized that the detention of the person involved in the crime giving rise to public outrage is a result of the fastidious and well-coordinated work of the Takhtamukaisky District police.

His Grace Tikhon thanked Oleg Bezsmelnitsyn and his subordinates for the works performed and wished all of them good health and successful service.

The criminal case is still under investigation. It should be noted that the penal part of the relevant article provides for the punishment of up to 5 years of deprivation of liberty.