“During the carol services and festive events held in the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, public order was maintained by 41.4 thousand policemen. Rosgvardia military personnel, representatives of private security agencies, members of volunteer public order patrols and Cossack associations were also engaged.
To prevent offences, the police made complete examinations of the indoor and outdoor spaces where the events were organized. Officers of the State Road Safety Inspectorate (GIBDD) who ensured road traffic safety were on watch near orthodox churches and monasteries.
1.4 million people took part in the carol services in 5.9 thousand localities of the Russian Federation.
The police will keep being on patrol duty at the sites of festive events until all festive events are completed”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.
