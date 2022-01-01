“Officers of the MIA Economic Security and Anti-Corruption Enforcement Administration for the Chuvash Republic precluded the sale of counterfeit engine oil and accumulator batteries.

The operatives established that two offenders brought cheap engine oil to Chuvashia, poured it to containers labeled with well-known brands and sold it to automobile fans through the trade network under the guise of original products. In addition, accumulators made by unknown manufactures were claimed to be brand-name products.

In the store premises and at some other addresses in several cities, the officers of the Republican Economic Security and Anti-Corruption Enforcement Administration with the participation of Rosgvardia have seized over 17 tons of drummed engine oil, over 50 accumulator batteries and accounting documents.

An investigator of the Investigative Unit of MIA for the Chuvash Republic instituted criminal proceedings on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Part 4 of Article 180 of the RF Criminal Code. All circumstances of unlawful activity are being established”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.