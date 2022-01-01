On January 4, a report on missing a five-year-old girl was received by a police division report room. The entire personnel of the Russian MIA Administration for the Kostroma Region was alerted, the officers of the regional Investigative Unite of the Investigative Committee and volunteers joined the search.

During operational-search measures the police established that two men had kidnapped and carried off a child on Severnaya Pravda street. It was found later that the offenders had wounded the girl to death in the hall of residence on Volzhskaya street.

During several hours the operatives identified and detained both suspects two quarters away from the hall of residence. Then a body of the girl was found in one of the rooms of the hall of residence.

One of the detainees is a 24-year-old young man, who was put on probation in April 2021 and is now on trial.

The second detainee is a 45-year-old man who was convicted in 2017 for sexual intercourse (homosexualism) with a person under the age of 16 and for the illegal distribution of materials with sexual content, and who was released from detention facilities in March 2021. By the court decision, he was placed under administrative supervision. Local police officers and officers of the criminal investigation department made regular visits to his place of residence, checked upholding of the established restrictions, and carried out monitoring activities in full. In September 2021, the man was subjected to administrative liability for the violation of the ban on travel outside the city.

Both suspects are in the temporary detention facility.