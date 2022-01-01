“Officers of the criminal investigation department of the Russian MIA Administration for Veliky Novgorod detained a local resident and a person who came from the Komi Republic. They are suspected of a series of phone frauds with respect to elderly city residents.

It was preliminarily established that, using an internet messenger, the offenders had got in contact with the fraud scheme organizers who offered them to take part in the criminal business as couriers. Their duties included collecting money from defrauded pensioners and further transfer thereof to the internet wallets controlled by the accomplices. For fraud, a standard method was used: a call from a relative telling that he/she had become a perpetrator of a traffic accident and asking to give a large amount of money for medical treatment of an injured person.

We are currently aware of twelve episodes of the detainees’ unlawful activities. Each of the victims gave them from 30 to 500 thousand rubles. The general damage amounted to about 2.5 million rubles.

The investigators of the Investigative Unit of the Russian MIA Administration for Veliky Novgorod instituted criminal cases on the grounds of crimes stipulated by Parts 2 and 3 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. For the suspects the court chose a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody.

During the search, communication means, bank and sim-cards, printouts with fake pages from passports issued to different names with photos of one of the detainees, cash and other evidentiary items have been seized.

Efforts are being taken to establish the identities of all participants of the criminal scheme and their involvement in the previously recorded crimes”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.