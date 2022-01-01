“Officers of the Economic Security and Anti-Corruption Enforcement Division of the Internal Affairs Administration for North-Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow identified making and selling the fraudulent medical documents that grant exemption from vaccination against the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

During the test purchasing operation near Oktyabrskoye Pole metro station, the operatives purchased a certificate on contraindications to vaccination that was allegedly issued by a medical board of one of the capital polyclinics. A female citizen who delivered the document said that she worked as a courier.

According to the analysis made by the Forensic Center of the Internal Affairs Administration for the North-Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow, the said certificate turned out to be a false one.

As a result of operational-search measures the police detained two suspects of manufacture and sale of false certificates on contraindications to vaccination. The suspects turned out to be a previously repeatedly convicted 50-year-old woman and her 25-year-old accomplice.

Upon preliminary information, the offenders offered their services in one of the popular messengers. They received orders for making various medical documents, filled up the forms by themselves and affixed false seals to them. The certificates were delivered to clients by different courier services. The cost of a counterfeit was 5,000 rubles.

Based on that fact, criminal cases were instituted by the officers of the preliminary investigation unit of the Department of MIA of Russia for Shchukino District of Moscow on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Part one, Article 327 of the RF Criminal Code.

In the course of the search conducted at the suspects’ residential address, over 20 seals and stamps of different health care institutions, dozens of medical certificates and opinions, computer equipment, data storage media and other items evidentiary for the criminal case were seized.

For the persons concerned, the court chose a preventive measure in the form of the written undertaking not to leave the place and recognizance to behave. The preliminary investigation is still under way”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.