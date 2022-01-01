“On the night of January 1, 2022, the New Year events were held on the territory of the Russian Federation in which over 1.9 million people have taken part. All events were held with due account of the unfolding epidemiological situation in the regions.

40.5 thousand police officers, as well as Rosgvardia military men, participants of non-governmental law-enforcement organizations and representatives of private security agencies were involved in peacekeeping.

The measures taken prevented from any violation of law and order. The police keep being on patrol duty at the sites of festive events”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.