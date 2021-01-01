At the initiative of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Combating Extremism and the units for countering extremism of the territorial bodies of internal affairs, a federal operational and preventive event “We are not on the same track with hatred and xenophobia” was held.

Active participation in the action was taken by the state authorities of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation, the FSB of Russia, the Ministry of Justice of Russia, the Ministry of Education and Science of Russia, the Ministry of Education of Russia, the Ministry of Digitalization of Russia, Rosfinmonitoring, Roskomnadzor, the Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs, Rosmolodezh, as well as representatives of civil society institutions, clergy, national diasporas and communities.

Priority attention was paid to identifying hotbeds of inter-ethnic and interfaith tension, extremist organizations and other destructive groups, as well as individuals involved in the spread of the ideology of extremism.

An equally important area was preventive work with minors from disadvantaged families, adolescents and young people who are prone to aggression and the use of forceful methods of solving problems and disputes.

The difficult epidemiological situation has imposed restrictions on traditional preventive measures, as a result of which many of them have switched to online formats.

The digital video communication system made it possible to organize over 1.5 thousand conferences, round tables and seminars, to hold about 30 thousand lectures and conversations. Also, 149 competitions were held, the purpose of which was to promote a negative attitude towards radical ideologies, intolerance, hostility and xenophobia, as well as the development of civic activity in the spirit of patriotism.

During the operational and preventive measure, video materials revealing the danger of extremism were broadcast on regional TV channels. Thus, the republican television network of Khakassia “RTS-Khakassia” with the assistance of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Republic of Khakassia prepared a video “Repentant recidivist revealed the ins and outs of the AUE movement”. In the Kemerovo Region, videos were distributed on the topics “We are different, but we are together”, “Sport – Yes! Extremism – No!”.

In a number of educational institutions of Russia, social videos of anti-extremist content “Our Strength – in Unity”, “Without Fakes”, “National Discord”, “Country Without Racism and Xenophobia”, “Russia is a Country that Defeated Racism” and others were shown to students and schoolchildren.

Work has been intensified to curb the spread of radical content on the Internet. Just during the preventive measure only, more than six thousand resources and publications containing information included in the federal list of extremist materials were identified.

In the course of practical operational work, 40 crimes of extremist and terrorist orientation, as well as 440 administrative offenses related to the dissemination of extremist materials, were revealed.

Thus, on the territory of the Omsk Region, the activities of the informal youth organization “N.O.R.D./People's Association of the Russian Movement” were suppressed. The investigators initiated a criminal case against its leaders on the grounds of crime stipulated by part 1 of Art. 282.1 of the RF Criminal Code (Organization of the activities of an extremist organization). Materials were sent to the prosecutor's office of the Omsk region for the recognition of the organization as an extremist one.

In the Republic of Tatarstan, together with the security agencies, the MIA identified a secret cell of the international religious extremist organization “Nurdzhular”. A criminal case was instituted against the organizer and participants on the grounds of a crime provided for in part 1 of Article 282.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (Organization of the activities of an extremist organization).

In Moscow, illegal missionary activity of a Scientologist organization was revealed, which contains signs of a crime under Article 284.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (Carrying out the activities of a foreign or international non-governmental organization in respect of which a decision has been made to recognize its activities as undesirable in the territory of the Russian Federation).

In St. Petersburg, a crime under part 1 of Article 354.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (Rehabilitation of Nazism) was revealed. A criminal case was instituted against a person who posted a publication on a social network denying the facts of the criminal activities of the Nazis. The citizen also spread deliberately false information about the activities of the USSR during the Great Patriotic War.

The practice of organizing operational and preventive measures “We are not on the same track with hatred and xenophobia” indicates that the work carried out leads not only to a noticeable improvement in the operational situation, but also contributes to the formation of feedback from civil society on countering extremism.