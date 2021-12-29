On December 29, 2021, new rules for the passage of mandatory state fingerprint registration and medical examination by all categories of foreign citizens came into force.

According to paragraph 19 of Article 5 of the Federal Law “On the Legal Status of Foreign Citizens in the Russian Federation”, within 30 days from the date of expiration of medical documents, a foreign citizen is obliged to repeat his medical examination and submit its results to the internal affairs bodies.

The procedure for conducting a medical examination, including chemical and toxicological studies, and the periods of validity of medical documents have been approved by the order of the Ministry of Health of Russia dated November 19, 2021 No. 1079n, which comes into force on March 1, 2022.

Taking into account the concerns that have arisen as a result of the interpretation of the law and of the order, regarding the need for repeated medical examination, the Ministry of Health of Russia decided to amend Order No. 1079n by March 1, 2022, specifying the period during which the documents were valid for their submission to the territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, and the validity period of the medical certificate and medical reports, after which it is required to repeat the medical examination.

The territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia are focused on the need to accept medical documents from foreign citizens confirming their medical examination, issued before March 1, 2022 in accordance with the order of the Ministry of Health of Russia dated June 29, 2015 No. 384n.