Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA General Administration for the city of Moscow revealed a fact of tax evasion on a large scale.

It was preliminarily established that from 2015 to 2018, the general director of one of the large companies providing taxi services in various regions of Russia understated the taxable base by concluding fictitious contracts. As a result, information about non-existent financial and economic transactions was entered in the declarations for profit and value added taxes, which the offender submitted to the tax service.

As a result, the budget of the Russian Federation suffered a damage of more than 260 million rubles.

According to the investigation, in order to avoid criminal liability and seizure of property, the defendant officially left the positions of a manager and a founder of the company previously headed by him. He also re-registered the fleet of taxi cars to other controlled organizations.

On the basis of the materials collected by the police, the GA for Investigation of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 2 of Article 199 of the RF Criminal Code.

Nine searches were conducted in the Moscow Region, during which computer equipment, electronic data carriers, documents and other items of evidentiary value were seized.

With respect to the defendant a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.

Operative search steps and investigative actions to establish all the participants and circumstances of the unlawful activity are on-going,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.