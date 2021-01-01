“A severe snowstorm came to the Apastovsky district of the Republic of Tatarstan. In the evening, on the Kazan-Ulyanovsk highway, a column of 27 vehicles got accumulated which could not move forward because of the zero visibility.

State Traffic Safety inspectors of the district police division Ilfat Vakhitov and Anis Gubaidullin arrived at the scene. They helped two motorists to pull their vehicles out of the snowdrift to continue driving.

After learning that many drivers were running out of gas and could be left without fuel on the highway in freezing weather, the police officers decided to escort the column to the nearest gas station. For six kilometers, inspectors, changing each other, ran through the snowstorm to show the way and lead people out of the snow trap.

Thanks to the selfless and professional actions of Ilfat Vakhitov and Anis Gubaidullin, none of the road users was injured. Currently, the issue of encouraging the officers is being considered,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.