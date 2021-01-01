“An investigator at the MIA of Russia Administration for the Omsk Region completed the investigation into a criminal case against a local resident accused of multimillion-ruble fraud.

According to investigators, from 2013 to 2016, the defendant, being an individual entrepreneur, under the pretext of expanding his commercial activities, borrowed large amounts from his business acquaintances and colleagues. At the same time, the man convinced them of his solvency, the availability of connections in public and private structures, which allegedly allowed him to effectively develop the trade in fuels and lubricants.

The defendant created the appearance of conscientious fulfillment of debt obligations and for some time paid interest to creditors for the use of money – from 28 thousand rubles to 2.6 million rubles, depending on the debt amount. However, the offender never returned most of the money to the victims.

In total, 33 people suffered from the illegal activities of the entrepreneur, with a damage of more than 122 million rubles.

In 2016, a criminal case was instituted against the man, but he hid from the investigation authorities. In February 2021, the defendant was detained by police in the city of Yekaterinburg and taken into custody. He has been charged of committing a crime stipulated by Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Pervomaisky District Court for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.