Today, at the Vnukovo International Airport named after A.N. Tupolev, an administrative expulsion for violation of the legislation of the Russian Federation of a citizen of Azerbaijan Ramiz Guliyev took place. At home, he is accused of committing fraud
According to the Azerbaijani side, in March 2013, the defendant, while in Baku, abused the trust of his friend and borrowed more than $1 million from him under the pretext of organizing his own business.
Guliyev did not fulfill his obligations and did not return the debt. After being charged with fraud, he was put on the international wanted list through Interpol channels.
In the course of operational measures, it was established that the defendant lived in Moscow. In October 2021, Ramiz Guliyev was detained by officers of the NCB of Interpol and the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, and today he was expelled to the country of citizenship.
