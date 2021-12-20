On December 31, the Decree of the Government of the Russian Federation dated December 20, 2021 No. 2367 “On Amendments to Certain Acts of the Government of the Russian Federation in Connection with improving control over the circulation of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances” (hereinafter referred to as the Resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation) developed by the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking control, comes into force.

The decree provides for the establishment of state control measures in respect of 19 new substances (15 narcotic drugs and four psychotropic substances) belonging to the groups of fentanyls, opioid analgesics, phenylalkylamines, phenyltropans, aminorexes, quinazolones, benzodiazepines, benzofuranes and synthetic cannabinoids.

The timely establishment of state control measures in relation to these substances provides a solution to the important issue of countering the spread of new psychoactive substances, otherwise called “designer drugs”, which often have an uncertain legal status and are distributed under the guise of legal, but pose a real threat to the life and health of citizens.

It has been established that most of these substances are sold using various Internet resources through international mail, including the mail to the Russian Federation, and are not currently used in the territory of our state in industry, economic activity, scientific, educational or medical purposes.

Thus, seizures of these substances were carried out in the Netherlands, Canada, Germany, China, Sweden and the Russian Federation. In addition, they are already included in the national lists of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances of several countries.

Also, by the decree of the Government of the Russian Federation, from the section “Precursors” of List I of the List of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, the item “Lysergic acid and its derivatives” is transferred to the section “Narcotic drugs” of list I of the List of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances.

In addition, the significant, large and particularly large amounts established for methadone, for which over the past five years in the Russian Federation there has been a serious upward trend in both the mass of seizures from illegal trafficking and the number of established facts of its monoconsumption have been decreased.

This change will reduce the threshold of criminal liability for the possession of methadone, which previously amounted to more than 10 average single doses (with an average dose of 0.05 g).