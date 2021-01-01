“The unit for the investigation of organized criminal activities of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against 22 citizens of the city of Tver and the Tver Region. In accordance with the role of each defendant, they are accused of committing 204 crimes under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, as well as one crime provided for in part 1 of Article 228 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The unlawful activities of the group were suppressed by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region.

According to investigators, in the period from 2017 to 2019, a resident of the Kalininsky District of the Tver Region created an organized group, which included 21 accomplices. The offenders came to the houses and apartments of elderly citizens, posing as employees of the gas service. Under the pretext of maintenance, they inspected gas stoves and stated the need for urgent and mandatory installation of gas detectors or smoke detectors, referring to the legislation of the Russian Federation. Payment for these optional services ranged from 5 to 75 thousand rubles. Then the false gas workers went into hiding.

During searches at the places of residence of the suspects, gas detectors, smoke detectors, documentation and other items of evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized. In addition, two of the accomplices were found to have narcotic drugs. More than two hundred witnesses were interviewed about the circumstances of the criminal case.

As an interim measure to compensate for the material damage caused, the court imposed an arrest on the property of the alleged organizer of the group with a total value of about 3.5 million rubles.

The evidence collected in the criminal case allowed the investigators to charge the organizer of the group with committing 204 episodes of criminal activity causing material damage totaling more than 3.5 million rubles. The volume of the criminal case materials amounted to 154 volumes, the indictment – 790 volumes.

Currently, the criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Zavolzhsky District Court of the city of Tver for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.