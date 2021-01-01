“The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev signed an order awarding Evgeny Chernoguzov Police Warrant Officer, Commander of the sub-division for guarding and escorting suspects and defendants of the Temporary Detention Facility of the MIA of Russia Division for the Usmansky District of the Lipetsk Region, with the medal of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia “For courage in the name of salvation”.

In the village of Prigorodka, a police officer, while on vacation, rescued a six-year-old child who might have drowned in an icy pond. When the policeman was cleaning up the garage, a frightened boy ran up to him. He said that his friend went out on the thin ice of the nearby pond to get the rolled away toy car and fell through the ice into the water.

The police warrant officer rushed to the bank of the pond and saw that the child was holding on to the ice edge and calling for help Evgeny Chernoguzov asked the boy to stop moving and, breaking the ice with his hands, hurried to him. His legs were almost bogged down in the muddy bottom, but the policeman managed to reach the drowning boy. He took him in his arms and carried him out of the water. The father of the second boy hurried to his aid. The police officer handed him the rescued child, got out himself and escorted the boy home.

Thanks to the resolute and competent actions of the police warrant officer Evgeny Chernoguzov, the child's life was saved,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.