“Officers of the Police Patrol Service of the Izhevsk linear division on transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia during an operational and preventive action detained a resident of the Irkutsk Region, suspected of attempted sale of narcotic drugs.

While escorting a long-distance passenger train Moscow – Barnaul in one of the compartments, the police found a passenger in a state of intoxication. In relation to him an administrative offense protocol has been drawn up, as provided for by Article 20.21 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation.

During a body search, a plastic bag with a crystalline substance of blue color and half a white tablet were found in the man's possession. In addition, on the top shelf for storing bed linen, in the bag there were several more bundles with unidentified contents.

As a result of the study performed, it was found that the detected substances were narcotic drugs of synthetic and vegetable origin with a total mass of about nine kilograms.

The investigator of the Izhevsk Linear Division on Transport of the MIA of Russia instituted a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds of an offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

According to the offender, he picked-up drugs from caches in several places in the Moscow Region on the instructions of operators of the on-line store selling narcotic drugs. Then he bought a train ticket and went to the city of Tyumen. The man planned to transport prohibited substances for subsequent sale by equipping caches in the Altai Territory, Tyumen and Irkutsk regions.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.