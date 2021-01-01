“Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA General Administration for the city of Moscow have identified an organized group that specialized in illegal banking activities.

It was established that the offenders, in the absence of a license, provided citizens and legal entities with cash services. The criminal scheme involved more than two hundred ephemeral companies controlled by the accomplices that did not conduct financial and economic activities. Customers' money was transferred to their bank accounts as payment under fictitious contracts and was subsequently cashed.

For their “services”, the accomplices received a commission in the amount of 15% of the received funds. According to preliminary estimates, they earned over 26 million rubles on shadow transactions.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 2 of Article 172 of the RF Criminal Code. 13 searches of the places of residence of the suspects and of their office premises were carried out. Computer equipment, seals of fictitious organizations, financial and economic documentation, electronic data carriers, as well as other items of evidentiary value were seized.

Currently, for the alleged organizer, a 35-year-old Muscovite, as well as four of her accomplices, the court chose a preventive measure in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. Operational-search measures and investigative actions aimed at clarifying all the circumstances of the incident continue,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.