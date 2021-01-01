Dear Colleagues!

Dear Veterans!

Please accept my sincere congratulations on the coming New Year!

This is one of the brightest and most beloved holidays, which we always look forward to, rejoicing in the opportunity to spend time with the family, giving our relatives and friends our attention and care. With special pride we recall the successes achieved, evaluate the events that have become an important milestone for each of us and the country as a whole.

In the outgoing year, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has carried out a lot of work. Public order and security of citizens are ensured at a proper level. However, much remains to be done. In front of us there are responsible tasks and plans that need to be implemented. The personnel have the necessary capacity for this.

Let the year 2022 be full of new professional achievements, become fruitful and creative, and meet the most daring expectations.

I wish you good health, happiness and well-being.

Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation

General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev