The temporary measures introduced by the President of the Russian Federation, which allowed foreign citizens to regulate their legal status in order to legally carry out labor activities without leaving the Russian Federation, end on December 31, 20211.

Since March 2020, more than seven million foreigners have received permits, including one and a half million citizens who were able to regulate the legality of their stay in Russia.

At the same time, the information systems of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation contain information on a significant number of foreign citizens staying in the Russian Federation in violation of the established regime of stay.

In this regard, the MIA of Russia strongly recommends until December 31, 2021:

1. Foreign citizens who do not have documents for work in Russia should immediately contact the internal affairs bodies. At the same time:

– citizens of Azerbaijan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine have the right to apply for a patent without taking into account the requirements for the deadline for filing documents and the stated purpose of entry into the Russian Federation;

– citizens of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union have the right to enter into labor or civil contracts regardless of the purpose of entry into the Russian Federation.

2. Employers who attract foreign citizens to perform work or provide services:

– shall formalize labor relations with them and notify the territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia within three days2;

– those who have permission to attract foreign workers must apply for work permits for foreign citizens, regardless of their purpose of entry into the Russian Federation.

Please note that from January 1, 2022, for the illegal implementation of labor activity, in addition to fines (up to five thousand rubles), measures related to expulsion from Russia and a ban on return entry may be taken against foreigners. Employers for the illegal labor engagement of foreign citizens can be subjected to fines of up to 800 thousand rubles for each such worker.

___________________

1. Decree of the President of the Russian Federation No. 364 of June 15, 2021, “On Temporary Measures to Regulate the Legal Status of Foreign Citizens and Stateless Persons in the Russian Federation during the Period of Overcoming the Consequences of the Spread of the New Coronavirus Infection (COVID-19)”.

2. In accordance with the procedure established by paragraph 8 of Article 13 of the Federal Law of July 25, 2002 No. 115-FZ “On the Legal Status of Foreign Citizens in the Russian Federation”.