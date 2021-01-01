Criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for Togliatti in the course of operational-search activities in one of the apartment buildings received information from residents that a 42-year-old resident of the Central District at his place of registration for a monetary reward registered 57 foreign citizens with the migration register, without intention of subsequently providing them with accommodation.

The police operative checked the information received, interviewed eyewitnesses, attached documents from the MFC to the file.

The Inquiry unit of Police Division No. 21 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Togliatti instituted a criminal case against the suspect on features of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person at the place of stay in the Russian Federation”.

The police found that the resident of Togliatti was repeatedly warned of responsibility in case of violation of migration legislation, but he still violated the law. During the interrogation, the man confessed to the illegal act and explained that he had received a monetary reward for the service rendered.