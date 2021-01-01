“Accompanied by officers of the NCB of Interpol of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Anton Likharev was deported from the Republic of the Philippines to the Russian Federation. He is accused of fraud committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy on a particularly large scale and resulting in the deprivation of a citizen of his right to a dwelling.

According to investigators, in 2012 and 2014, the offender participated in the theft of apartments from persons with an antisocial lifestyle who had debts on utility bills. The defendant offered them to exchange their housing for less expensive one in order to use the difference in value for paying off debts and for other needs, and then appropriated their apartments. As a result of illegal actions, two residents of the Primorsky Territory lost their homes.

A criminal case was instituted against Anton Likharev on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In 2017, on the basis of a request from the MIA of Russia Administration for the Primorsky Territory, he was put on the wanted list through Interpol channels, since he had left Russia a year earlier.

It was established that the defendant was staying in the territory of the Republic of the Philippines. He has been detained and today handed over to Russian police officers for delivery to Moscow,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.