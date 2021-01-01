“Officers of units for economic security and combating the corruption of the internal affairs bodies of the Moscow Region suppressed the production and sale of falsified red caviar on a particularly large scale.

The clandestine workshop was located in the industrial zone in the city of Reutov. According to preliminary data, the offenders bought imitated caviar, put it in jars, pasted labels of non-existent manufacturers and delivered it to a warehouse located in the capital. The product was sold under the guise of salmon caviar to retail outlets in the Moscow Region, as well as in the Ivanovo, Omsk and Tambov regions.

Five citizens of neighboring countries, who had neither medical books nor work permits, worked in in the shop. They were brought to administrative responsibility.

Police officers conducted operational activities simultaneously in Moscow and the Moscow Region at the production site, in warehouses and a shopping pavilion. More than 4 tons of finished packaged falsified products, over 2.3 tons of imitated caviar, 155 rolls with labels, containers and draft records were found and seized.

Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Luberetskoe” instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

During the operational-search activities the police identified four suspects of committing the crime. With respect to three suspects a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct, one defendant is under house arrest.

The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.