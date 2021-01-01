“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the Orekhovo-Zuevsky Urban District detained three men suspected of kidnapping and extortion.

According to preliminary data, at night, the offenders, on Kommunisticheskaya Street of the town of Drezna in the Moscow Region, under the threat of violence, put a local resident in a car and took him to the city of Orekhovo-Zuyevo. In one of the entrances of an apartment building, the kidnappers began beating the victim demanding the money he allegedly owed them. After that, the man was released and threatened with physical violence if he did not return the money within two weeks. Fearing for his life, the citizen turned to the police.

As a result of operational-search measures, criminal investigation officers identified and, with the power support of colleagues from the Rosgvardia, detained the crime suspects. They turned out to be three local residents, one with a previous criminal record,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.

Investigator of the territorial unit of the Investigative Committee of Russia instituted a criminal case on the features of offenses stipulated by Article 126 and Article 163 of the RF Criminal Code. With regard to two of the detainees placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure and the third one has been placed under house arrest.

“In addition, the circumstances of another episode of extortion, in which one of the detainees may be involved, have been established. In March 2021, on the territory of a taxi park in Orekhovo-Zuyevo, the offender illegally demanded from a citizen to transfer property belonging to him to the offender.

Currently, measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities are continued,” Irina Volk added.