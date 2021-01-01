Today, the International Multimedia Press Center of IIA “Russia Today” hosted an online conference of the Acting Chief of the Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Police Major-General Kirill Smurov on the topic “Combating the drug threat: answers to new challenges”. The event was timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the creation of drug control units in the system of the internal affairs bodies.

Kirill Smurov informed media representatives about the system of Russian anti-drug legislation. He focused on the preventive work of police officers and members of the public aimed at preventing drug use among adolescents and young people. He noted the positive results of the measures carried out by the drug police. Thus, according to statistical data, since 2016, the number of minors who committed crimes of a general criminal nature in a state of drug intoxication has decreased by 83%. The number of adolescents who have committed administrative offenses related to drug trafficking and drug use.

Covering the topic of international anti-drug cooperation, the acting chief of the Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia stressed that the events with foreign partners allowed both to develop practical cooperation in combating transnational drug crime, and also to suppress illegal deliveries of prohibited substances and their distribution in Russia.

Great interest among journalists was attracted by the activities of the Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia to restrict access to Internet resources that promoted the consumption of prohibited substances. In 2021, according to the requirements of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Roskomnadzor blocked about 13.5 thousand resources containing dangerous content.

In addition, Kirill Smurov spoke about the history of the creation of specialized units in the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, whose tasks included the identification and suppression of drug crimes on the Internet.