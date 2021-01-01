The duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Domodedovo received a statement from a representative of a company servicing the Central Ring Road reporting the theft of metal fragments of the road fencing of the rode segment near the village of Borisovo. The total damage exceeded 2.5 million rubles.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers on suspicion of committing the crime identified and detained a local resident aged 36 at his place of residence. The detainee admitted that he had stolen metal structures for subsequent sale to the scrap metal reception point.

A criminal case was instituted on the grounds of a crime under Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.