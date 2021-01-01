The investigative unit of the police division (Prikubansky District) of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar completed the investigation of the criminal case against the 51-year-old local resident on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, the defendant, being the head of a trading enterprise, received about 25 million rubles under an interest-free loan agreement for the implementation of economic activities, but did not deposit the money in the cash register of the organization and appropriated it disposing of the money at her discretion.

In order to compensate for the damage caused, the immovable property of the defendant and her family members, worth in total about 20 million rubles, was seized.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest was chosen with respect to the woman.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. Sanctions of the incriminated part of the article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years.