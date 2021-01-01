“Officers of the MIA of Russia GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region suppressed the illegal activities of an organized group, whose members were suspected of a series of frauds against elderly citizens.

Investigators found that the offenders acted according to the same scheme: they came to the apartments of pensioners and, under the pretext of replacing windows, electrical wiring or interior doors, persuaded elderly citizens to draw up a contract for the provision of those services. They then photographed pages of clients' personal documents and sent them to their accomplices. Based on those copies, the loan broker obtained approval from the bank and informed the victims about the terms of the loan.

After signing the contracts, the accomplices did not provide the promised services and appropriated the money received, and the pensioners were forced to repay the loans.

Currently, four similar unlawful acts committed from August to November against residents of the Leningrad Region have been established. Criminal proceedings into those facts were instituted on the grounds of crimes stipulated by part 2 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, operatives of the GA together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Division for the Priozersky District of the Leningrad Region and Rosgvardia officers detained four suspects, three of whom had previously been convicted.

During the searches at the places of their residence and in the office premises, documentation for presentations, electronic data carriers, computers, accounting documents, seals of various organizations and bank cards, means of communication, terminal and other items of evidentiary value were seized. The suspects were placed to custody. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.