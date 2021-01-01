“On the eve of the New Year, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, took part in the All-Russian charity event “Fir-Tree of Wishes” – the flagship action in the line of events “New Year to Every Home,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

The Chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia removed from the Christmas tree one of the paper balls that decorated it and read the cherished wish of 6-year-old Mikhail Kopanev. The little resident of Orel dreamed of visiting the Museum of Cosmonautics in Moscow. Despite the fact that the boy does not yet go to school, he reads a lot and is well versed in this topic. His favorite cosmonaut, of course, is courageous and brave Yuri Gagarin. And the child's imagination was struck by the successful flight into space of the dogs Belka and Strelka.

“We will do our best to ensure that Mikhail fulfills his wish in the near future. And at the same time we will find an opportunity to congratulate him on the upcoming New Year,” the Minister said.

Just a few days later, Mikhail Kopanev and his mother and father arrived in the capital. Natalia Viktorovna said that the whole way the child was very happy. After all, they used to visit Moscow only for medical treatment, and he was waiting for an opportunity to visit it for a different reason.

And now the inquisitive child steps over the threshold of the Museum of Cosmonautics. Here, many exhibits can be touched, and he especially likes this. The boy attentively listens to the guide's story about the first flight of Yuri Gagarin around the Earth, and immediately hurries to look inside the descent vehicle of the Vostok spacecraft. “Here it is – the radar! There's a little porthole... Gagarin was looking in that direction!” he exclaims and happily talks to the adults. Genuine interest in him is caused by the spacesuit of the first astronaut and the mirror fixed on it.

The young guest of the capital learned that complex scientific research was carried out in space, saw models of satellites, rockets, orbital stations and a lunar rover. For a long time he stayed near the stand with space food: food from tubes seems unusual, but for an astronaut that was the only opportunity to eat in the orbit. The tour turned out to be eventful, and the museum exceeded all expectations of the boy.

In addition, on the instruction of Vladimir Kolokoltsev, a large two-day festive program was prepared for Mikhail. He visited the Red Square, as well as the Moskvarium and the ice cream factory. He looked at our beautiful capital from the highest observation deck in Europe, located on the 89th floor of the Federation Tower of the Moscow City business complex. And, boiling with emotions, he shared his impressions with others: “My dream has come true! I'm very happy!”

Natalia Kopaneva said: “We would like to thank Vladimir Alexandrovich Kolokoltsev for the opportunity given. For the fact that our son's dream has come true today. For the emotions that this trip has given us. Thank you very much!”