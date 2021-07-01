Officers of the Department for Migration Issues of the MIA of Russia GA for the Chelyabinsk Region held an open day for foreign students studying at higher educational institutions of the South Urals and planning to link their future with the Russian Federation.

In connection with the frequently asked questions of foreign citizens about how to stay in Russia, to work in various fields of activity, the police invited students to get acquainted with state services in the sphere of migration.

During the event, the participants were told that now in the regional center in the renovated building on Gagarin Street, 41 “a” it was possible to get issued a temporary residence permit, a residence permit, a patent for employment, as well as to apply for the acquisition of citizenship of the Russian Federation and participation in the State Program to assist the voluntary resettlement of compatriots from abroad.

The police explained to the students the requirements of the Federal Law of July 1, 2021 No. 274-FZ, focusing on the procedure and timing of the passage of fingerprint registration, photography and medical examination by foreign citizens, the legal consequences of non-fulfillment of these duties, and also handed over the relevant memos.

During the introductory tour, students asked questions and received detailed answers. All participants of the event noted that the planned creation of a multifunctional migration center is an important event for foreign citizens, as the receipt of public services will become more accessible and comfortable due to their provision in one place.