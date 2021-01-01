Officers of the traffic police of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region on the highway M5 “Ural” on suspicion of drug trafficking detained three men aged 39, 50 and 54 years.

During the inspection of the vehicle on which they moved, the police found a plastic barrel with a powdery substance of plant origin.

According to the results of a study conducted by an expert of the Forensic Center of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, the contents of the barrel were a narcotic substance “cannabis” (marijuana) with a total weight of more than 47 kilograms.

The Investigator of the Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Lukhovitsy instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Art. 30 and Art. 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.