Officers of the MIA of Russia Investigative Department completed the preliminary investigation of the criminal case against Nikolay Rodnishchev, a former director of a company producing refined vegetable oils and their fractions of CJSC “Oil Production”. He is accused of fraud on a particularly large scale committed as part of an organized group, as well as of legalization of criminal proceeds.

During the preliminary investigation of the criminal case, it was established that the beneficiary of the CJSC Group of Companies “Masloprodukt” Aleksey Bazhanov, the former director of CJSC “Oil Production” Nikolay Rodnishchev, financial consultant Olga Yaudzemis and their accomplices from among the employees of CJSC “Oil Production” participated in the illegal activities. In 2013, in order to steal funds from PJSC JSCB “Svyaz-Bank”, they organized the sending to the credit and financial institution of knowingly false information about the availability and amount of collateral property owned by “Vector-D” LLC and CJSC “Oil Production”. On the basis of the documents provided, a loan agreement was concluded between the bank and CJSC “Oil Production” for the purchase of domestic agricultural raw materials for primary and industrial processing.

As a result of the actions of Nikolay Rodnishchev and his accomplices in April 2013, funds totaling 400 million rubles were received from the bank's account and were stolen. Then, with the help of a remote banking system, the defendants through the settlement accounts of legal entities controlled by them performed a number of financial transactions on fictitious grounds. One of the above companies purchased promissory notes of an investment bank in the amount of 150 million rubles, which the members of the organized group disposed of at their discretion.

During the investigation of the criminal case, more than 60 searches and seizures were carried out. A large volume of financial and economic documentation on the activities of more than 40 legal entities belonging to CJSC “Group of Companies “Masloprodukt” was seized. A number of examinations were conducted in the criminal case, the conclusions of which helped the investigation to collect evidence of the defendant's involvement in the incriminated acts.

At the request of the investigator, the property of Nikolay Rodnishchev and his relatives was seized.

In November 2021, the investigator of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia brought the defendant in the final version of the charge of committing crimes under part 4 of article 159 and part 3 of article 174.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Currently, the criminal case consisting of 57 volumes with the indictment approved by the Prosecutor has been sent to the Basmanny District Court of Moscow for consideration on the merits.

Nine criminal cases instituted against the beneficiary of the Group of Companies “Masloprodukt” Aleksey Bazhanov, financial consultant Olga Yaudzemis and other members of the organized group on the grounds of crimes under Articles 159, 159.1, 174 and 174.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation have been combined into one proceeding with this criminal case.

Since 2014, Aleksey Bazhanov and Olga Yaudzemis have been placed on the international wanted list through Interpol channels. It was established that Aleksey Bazhanov was in the UK. However, in November 2020, the competent authorities of that country refused to extradite him to the Russian Federation.

The investigation of other episodes of the illegal activities of the organized group continues, the identities of all its participants are being established.