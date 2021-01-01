“An investigator of the investigative unit of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orenburg Region completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against an organized criminal group accused of committing crimes under Article 159.5 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, from 2016 to 2020, a resident of the Orenburg Region, together with 17 friends and relatives, staged traffic accidents in the region in order to illegally receive insurance payments.

The offenders were looking for persons who acted as drivers – participating in the traffic accident, selected vehicles and possible places of accidents, and also prepared the necessary documents.

After staging the traffic accident, the alleged organizer of the criminal scheme applied to insurance companies on behalf of the owners of the vehicles allegedly involved in the traffic accident. At the same time, he deliberately provided an incomplete package of documents in order to obtain a refusal of compensation payment or notification of the need to provide additional documents.

Then, instead of handing over the missing documentation, the defendant sent claims to the courts for the recovery of compensation and personally participated in court hearings on behalf of the car owners.

As a result, the courts usually made decisions on the satisfaction of claims, after which the payments received were transferred to the accounts controlled by the offenders.

According to available information, by their actions, the defendants caused a damage of 38 million rubles to insurance companies. Investigators established the circumstances of 36 facts of fraud.

Currently, the criminal case has been submitted to the prosecutor’s office for the approval of the indictment,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.