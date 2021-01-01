“Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Vologda Region suppressed illegal activities related to the unlawful sale of unmarked alcohol and tobacco products. The events were held in cooperation with representatives of the regional Department of the FSB of Russia and the Rosgvardia.

The police found that an individual entrepreneur engaged in the sale of vegetables and fruits rented several premises in the territory of a wholesale base in the city of Vologda. There, next to tomatoes, potatoes and watermelons, he set up a warehouse for alcohol and tobacco products illegally imported from the Leningrad Region. Despite the absence on packs and bottles of markings provided for by the legislation of the Russian Federation, the trade was brisk.

27 thousand packs of cigarettes and over 26 thousand bottles of alcohol-containing liquid with a total value of over 8.5 million rubles were seized.

An investigator of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Vologda instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part. 6 of Art.171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. All the circumstances of the incident are being established,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.