“A citizen of the Republic of Moldova, Ilya Sacali, has been extradited from Russia to Turkey.

According to the Turkish side, in 2019, he, together with accomplices, committed a robbery attack. Having penetrated into one of the houses in the city of Eskisehir, the offenders tied up the owners and demanded from them a large sum of money, as well as the key to the safe. Having received a refusal, they inflicted bodily injuries on the victims, found the key on their own and stole jewelry worth more than 10 million Turkish liras.

Ilya Sacali was put on the international wanted list and in March of this year was detained by officers of the NCB of Interpol of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the Internal Affairs Administration for the Troitsky and Novomoskovsky Administrative Districts of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow. Today, at the Vnukovo International Airport named after A.N. Tupolev, the wanted person was handed over to representatives of competent authorities of the Republic of Turkey,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.