On the website of the MIA of Russia GA for Migration Issues, in the news section (https://мвд.рф/mvd/structure1/Glavnie_upravlenija/guvm/news), explanations were published on the procedure for conducting mandatory state fingerprint registration, photographing and on the rules for medical examination of foreign citizens.

Recall that from December 29, 2021, the Federal Law of July 1, 2021 No. 274-FZ “On Amendments to the Federal Law “On the Legal Status of Foreign Citizens in the Russian Federation” and the Federal Law “On State Fingerprint Registration in the Russian Federation (https://мвд.рф/mvd/structure1/Glavnie_upravlenija/guvm/news/item/25023200) comes into force. The explanations have been prepared in order to briefly tell in the form of questions and answers about the current requirements of the law for foreign citizens or stateless persons.

In the same section of the official website you can find a list of constituent entities of the Russian Federation, on the territory of which there are branches of the Federal State Unitary Enterprise “Passport and Visa Service” of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation. These enterprises assist the territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation in carrying out mandatory State fingerprint registration of foreign citizens and stateless persons, photographing them, as well as in receiving and transmitting to the territorial body of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation medical documents confirming the fact of medical examination of these foreign citizens and stateless persons.