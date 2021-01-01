The total weight of the heroin seized from the defendant was 128 grams.

The Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic have completed the investigation of a criminal case accusing of drug trafficking four natives of one of the neighboring countries.

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that three of the defendants, who were part of an organized criminal group, had arrived in Kabardino-Balkaria in January 2021 to carry out the illegal sale of heroin through caches.

During the operational-search activities, operatives of the Department for Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Kabardino-Balkar Republic, together with officers of the FSB of Russia Department for the KBR and officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Chegemsky District, with the power support of the special forces detachment “Grom”, detained two suspects in the city of Chegem.

As a result of a personal search of the offenders there were found and seized bundles with a powdery substance of white and beige color. Electronic scales were also seized from one of the young people.

The detainees explained that the bundles contained the narcotic drug heroin, which they had purchased for subsequent sale in a contactless way using the Internet, through caches in the territory of Kabardino-Balkaria.

The investigation established that the seized substance was a narcotic drug – heroin weighing 15 grams.

Two other members of the criminal group were detained in Nalchik by drug police and their colleagues from the FSB of Russia in the KBR with the power support of the Grom fighters. The detainees turned out to be brother and sister.

During the personal search of the detained man the police found and seized two polymer bundles with a powdery substance. And his companion gave law enforcement officers 25 bundles with the same contents. The examination showed that the substance submitted for research was the narcotic drug heroin weighing 26.07 g. They admitted that they intended to sell the drug on the territory of the republic through caches.

During the authorized examination at the place of temporary residence of the suspects, another 90 polymer convolutions were found, which, as the examination later established, also contained heroin weighing more than 80 grams.

In the course of further investigative actions, the woman voluntarily showed the locations of the eight caches she had already arranged. The weight of the seized drug exceeded 7 g.

Currently, criminal cases with an approved indictment against those accused of committing crimes as part of an organized crime group have been sent to the court for consideration on the merits.