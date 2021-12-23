On the eve in the Turochaksky District, during a joint operation of criminal investigation officers, police precinct officers and traffic police inspectors detained two residents of Biysk, transporting in a truck 78 fir trees.

The men did not provide documents authorizing the harvesting of Christmas trees and were taken to the police division.

During the proceedings, they admitted that they had illegally harvested Christmas trees.

It was preliminarily established that the 52-year-old suspect, who worked as a cargo carrier, when visiting the Turochaksky District, saw a forest plot near the village of Daibovo, on which spruce trees grow, and upon arrival home, told his friend, a previously convicted 50-year-old resident of Biysk about that. They decided to illegally cut down the trees in order to subsequently sell them before the New Year. They managed to fulfill their plan during two trips to the Turochaksky District.

Arriving to the place for the first time, they cut down Christmas trees and left them in the forest. During the second trip, they loaded all the trees into a truck and tried to take them out, but the police officers already knew about that, and detained the suspects at the entrance to the village of Dmitrievka.

Currently, a criminal case has been initiated on the fact.