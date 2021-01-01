The investigation unit of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Udmurt Republic instituted a criminal case on the offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, charging 8 residents of Novosibirsk of committing, as part of an organized group, remote fraud against 30 citizens of the Russian Federation. Among the victims there were 5 residents of the Udmurt Republic, as well as residents of the Krasnoyarsk and Trans-Baikal Territories, Penza, Oryol, Kemerovo, Smolensk, Arkhangelsk and other regions.

In the course of operational-search measures carried out by employees of the Inter-District Division No. 5 of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Udmurt Republic, in December 2020, the location of an operating call-center was established in the territory of Novosibirsk. The persons involved in the commission of the crimes were detained.

During the investigation, it was established that the organizer of the criminal group, a 30-year-old resident of Novosibirsk, had created a group of 7 residents of Novosibirsk to commit remote fraud. For the purpose, he rented an apartment in Novosibirsk, in which the call-center created by him was located, purchased mobile phones, SIM cards, bank cards, as well as data of citizens who left on the Internet their applications for a loan. The defendants made calls to citizens, posing as employees of the Moscow Financial Bank. Under the pretext of paying for various banking services – commission, insurance, courier delivery, allegedly necessary to obtain a loan, they were persuaded to transfer funds to the accounts of bank cards controlled by the organizer of the group. The total damage from the illegal activities of the organized group, amounted to more than 2 million rubles.

The Criminal case with the indictment was sent to court. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.