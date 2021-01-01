First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General A.V. Gorovoy held a regular meeting of the MIA Operational Headquarters for the Prevention of Offenses.

The event was attended by chiefs of units of the MIA of Russia Central Office, and in the video-conferencing mode – by chiefs of territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and deputy heads of regions responsible for interaction with law enforcement agencies.

Aleksandr Gorovoy gave the floor to the Chief of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Migration Police Lieutenant-General Valentina Kazakova, who reported on the results of the internal affairs bodies in the field of combating illegal migration as part of the comprehensive operational and preventive operation “Illegal migrant – 2021”.

The second issue on the agenda of the event was the consideration of the results of the MIA of Russia territorial bodies' activities aimed at regulating the legal status of foreign citizens and stateless persons staying on the territory of the Russian Federation in violation of the established procedure.

The results of the work of the internal affairs bodies in the field of combating drug trafficking, including those achieved within the framework of the interdepartmental comprehensive operational and preventive operation “Mak (Poppy) – 2021”, were reported by the acting head of the Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Police Major-General Kirill Smurov. According to him, during the operation “Mak (Poppy)” this year, more than 25 thousand wild-growing drug-containing plants were identified. 9,440 criminal cases have been initiated for crimes related to drug trafficking, more than 12,000 administrative offenses have been identified.

Summing up the meeting, Aleksandr Gorovoy focused the attention of the chiefs of territorial bodies on the suppression of illegal activities of criminal groups specializing in the production and sale of drugs using high technologies, as well as on smuggling of prohibited funds. They were instructed to take under personal control the measures to prevent the involvement of the population, especially young people, in drug trafficking. It is necessary to more actively form in society anti-drug worldview and involve volunteers and public organizations in this work.

The First Deputy-Minister also drew attention of the meeting participants to issues of ensuring law and order during the upcoming New Year and Christmas holidays and recalled that the events should be planned with the account of the sanitary and epidemiological restrictions effective in the regions.