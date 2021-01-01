Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation and of the MIA of Russia National Central Bureau of Interpol detained a citizen of Lithuania who was on the international wanted list for illegal handling of narcotic or psychotropic substances on a particularly large scale in the territory of the Republic of Lithuania.

According to the Lithuanian side, in 2013, the offender, acting as part of a criminal group, tried to sell a large batch of heroin. Having received an advance of more than 8 thousand euros, he hid the drugs in a cache located in the city of Vilnius for subsequent sale.

The investigative authorities of the Republic of Lithuania instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part. 3 of Art. 260 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Lithuania. The suspect fled from the investigation and was put on the federal wanted list.

In December 2021, as a result of operational-search measures, officers of the MIA of Russia with the power support of Rosgvardia, detained the wanted person at the Sheremetyevo International Airport named after A. S. Pushkin. Currently, an extradition check is being carried out with respect to him.