“For the first time after a long period, extradition to Russia from the Republic of Cape Verde took place. Accompanied by officers of the NCB of Interpol of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the FPS of Russia Vladimir Pankin, who is accused of fraud committed on a particularly large scale, was extradited to Russia.

It was preliminarily established that during 2007-2012, the offender headed a construction company and actively involved citizens in shared construction in the Leningrad Region. Having failed to fulfill his obligations, he stole the funds of the share construction participants and acquired ownership of the property they had paid for. The total amount of the damage exceeded 120 million rubles.

The defendant was charged with a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, and a preventive measure was chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

Vladimir Pankin left the territory of Russia and, on the basis of a request from the MIA of Russia GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, he was put on the wanted list through Interpol channels.

In April of this year, the defendant was detained in the Republic of Cape Verde and today handed over to representatives of Russian law enforcement agencies for delivery to Moscow,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.